Roundup: Eddies, Vikings, Bucks win league matches Published 11:12 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Visiting Three Rivers was no match for the Edwardsburg tennis team in its Wolverine Conference match Tuesday.

The Eddies defeated the Wildcats 7-1 to improve to 6-3 on the year. Three Rivers falls to 2-8-2.

Edwardsburg won three out of the four singles flights and swept the doubles flight to pick up the victory.

In other Wolverine Conference action, Niles defeated host Plainwell 5-3. In Lakeland Conference action, Buchanan defeated Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake 7-1.

Edwardsburg Tennis

The Eddies won all seven matches in straight sets, but a pair of them were decided in a first-set tiebreaker.

Abby Pryor defeated Laynie Zabonick 7-6(3) and 6-3 at No. 4 singles, while Libby Freudenburg and Julia Lewis defeated Logann Chrisman and Lexie Page 7-6(3) and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Niles Tennis

The Vikings swept the doubles flights and got a win at No. 1 singles from Stella McDaniel to earn the win over the Trojans.

McDaniel defeated Maggie Zhu 6-4 and 6-1.

In doubles matches, Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson, Caelyn Hinds and McKayla Bock, Aubrey McIntosh and Hailee Mitchell, as well as, Lucy Custard and Jaida Grear were winners. Mitchell and McIntosh needed a third-set tie breaker to defeat Ava Stanton and Emerson Rentfrow at No, 3 doubles.

Buchanan Tennis

Visiting Buchanan swept the singles flights and picked up a win at No. 2 doubles to earn the win and improve to 7-2 on the season.

Olivia Paturalski, Annabelle Adams, Riley Capron and Kaitlin Ferrell were all winnings in singles action. Paturalski needed three sets to defeat Izzy Schrauben 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

Winning doubles matches for the Bucks were Kayla Baich and Alex Paturalski, Isabell Bryans and Sadie Holloway, as well as, Olivia Kutemeier and Laura Sweeney.