Popular paint-your-own ceramics studio relocates to East Main Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

NILES — A popular Niles business has found a new home in downtown Niles.

Bee Crafty LLC, a paint-your-own ceramics studio, has relocated to 101 E. Main St. just in time to host a one-year anniversary party from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The party will feature crafts, light refreshments, give always, leis, beach balls, and more. Bee Crafty features a variety of paints and ceramics, including plates, coffee mugs, plant pots and more.

After opening in April of last year at 115 N. 3rd St., owners Bettina and Joshua Payton felt the time was right to pursue an expanded space. The couple moved into the new space May 1 and have been busy putting the finishing touches together.

“We started posting parties and the space got a little tight for that,” Bettina said. “So now we can host a lot more people.”

According to Bettina, the new location will allow for 24 more seats and more room to navigate.

“That’s a big difference,” she said. “There’s so much more space for people to move around in. We’re just working on some finishing touches but it’s very exciting.”

The couple is excited to contribute to downtown Niles’ positive momentum.

“We’re excited because we’ll be right here and will have more parking and be more accessible to more people,” Bettina said. “Everyone can see us and we’re right here next to the park where they have their festivals and stuff and it’ll be great.”