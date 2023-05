Pat Sween, Cassopolis Published 7:51 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Pat Sween, 83, Cassopolis, died April 21, 2023. Family and friends will gather Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. for a Graveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan. Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis, wagnercares.com