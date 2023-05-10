Edwardsburg sweeps Vikings in baseball and softball Published 8:28 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg remained atop the Wolverine Conference softball standings following its sweep of Niles Tuesday afternoon.

The Eddies defeated the Vikings 5-0 and 3-0 as it held Niles to a total of eight hits in the doubleheader.

In baseball. Edwardsburg swept Niles 8-1 and 5-3 to keep its chances of winning another conference championship alive.

Edwardsburg Softball

Emma Denison tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts in the opening game.

The Eddies finished with nine hits, led by S Klaer and L Dalenberg with two each. Caitlin Tighe added a double.

Haylea took the loss for the Vikings.

In the nightcap, Samantha Baker scattered six hits in winning the game and collecting a shutout.

Edwardsburg (13-5, 8-0 Wolverine) had seven hits. Abby Bossler had a pair of hits, while Tighe had another double, along with Lexi Schimpa.

Niles falls to 8-16 overall and 2-9 in conference games.

Edwardsburg Baseball

With the wins, the Eddies improve to 10-8 overall and 7-2 in the Wolverine Conference.

Payton Bookwalter picked up the victory in the opening game as he tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts. Brody Schimpa worked the sixth and seventh innings to earn a save.

Brady Cook had a pair of hits, including a double, to lead the Eddies offensively. Grant Griffin also had a double.

Jaxen Racht took the loss for Niles.

In the nightcap, Caedin Pulling started and earned the victory with relief help from Schimpa. Pulling struck out seven.

The Eddies had seven hits, led by Bookwalter and Caleb Laymen, who both had two hits. Both had a double, while Schimpa had a home run.

Sam Rucker doubled for the Vikings, who outhit Edwardsburg 99-7.

Alex Cole started and took the loss.