Brandywine blanks Dowagiac for 10th straight league title Published 10:24 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

NILES — The beat goes on for the Brandywine tennis team.

The host Bobcats blanked Dowagiac 8-0 to win the Lakeland Conference championship. It is the 10th consecutive league championship for Brandywine.

Brandywine did not drop a game against the Chieftains in sweeping the singles flights. Hannah Earles, Mari Allen and Cortney Bates all won 6-0 and 6-0, while Abigail Solloway won by forfeit at No. 4 singles.

The Bobcats lost just three games in sweeping the doubles flights. Abbie Hubbard and Chloe Sidenbender, Tressa Hullinger and Dani Holden, along with Isabella Sosnoski and Sydney Olson, all won in straight sets.

Ashlyn Kohler and Jaelyn Franks won by forfeit at No. 4 doubles.

In the second match of the night, Brandywine blanked South Bend Clay 5-0. The two teams played the Indiana format, which has just five flights.

The Bobcats won all five matches 6-0 and 6-0.

Brandywine, which is 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the Lakeland Conference, will now set its sights on winning the LAC/SAC Tournament being hosted by Allegan on Friday. The Tigers are the only team to defeat the No. 8-ranked (Division 4) Bobcats this season. Allegan is ranked No. 10 in Division 3.