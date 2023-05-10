Bobcats beat Tigers in baseball and softball by identical scores Published 7:35 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

NILES — It did not take long for the Brandywine baseball and softball teams to sweep visiting Benton Harbor in Lakeland Conference action Tuesday afternoon.

Each game of the two doubleheaders lasted just three innings with the Bobcats scoring double digits in runs in all four games.

Brandywine Baseball

A 13-run first inning and an 11-run second inning allowed Brandywine to sweep the Tigers 18-0 and 17-0.

The Bobcats (15-4, 4-2 Lakeland) had 13 hits in the opening game, led by Jaremiah Palmer’s triple, while Drew Deming, Robby Dillard and Corban Gamble all doubled.

Ethan Adamczyk picked up the victory. Matt Veach and Jaydon Spitler also picked an inning each for the Bobcats.

In the nightcap, Brandywine had 16 hits, including a double and a triple by Brock Dye, Deming also had a triple, while Adamczyk, Spitler, Veach and Kaeden Warfield all had doubles.

Gamble started and earned the victory on the mound. Dye and Duane Thompson both pitched an inning of relief.

Brandywine Softball

The Bobcats scored 15 runs in the first inning of both games against Benton Harbor to sweep the Tigers 18-0 and 17-0.

In the first game, Kadence Brumitt and Jaden Valade combined on a no-hitter with six strikeouts.

Brandywine (14-6, 4-2 Lakeland) had just six hits in the game, but took advantage of numerous walks.

Kaegan VanSandt and Macy Pellow both ha triples, while Adelyn Drotoz had a home run and Lyka Alfanta a double.

In the nightcap, Addison Anglin tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts.

The Bobcats had 10 hits with Brumitt hitting a home run, VanSandt, Pellow, Julia Babcock and Drotoz all picking up triples. Drotoz also had a double, as did, VanSandt and Presley Gogley.