Benton Harbor woman killed in two-vehicle Sodus Township crash Published 1:16 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

SODUS TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Benton Harbor woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle Sodus Township crash, according to authorities.

At 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Nickerson Avenue and Pipestone Road in Sodus Township.

The driver of a 2005 Honda CRV was westbound on Sodus Parkway/Nickerson Avenue at the intersection of Pipestone Road. The driver of a large box truck was traveling southbound on Nickerson and entering the intersection.

Several witnesses at the scene said that the Honda CRV, driven by a 55-year-old Benton Harbor woman, went through the red light at the intersection and failed to yield the right of way to the box truck driven by a 53-year-old South Bend man that had a green light.

The Benton Harbor woman was pronounced deceased at the scene while the South Bend man was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision. The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.