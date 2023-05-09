Stolen statue of Native American woman returned to Madeline Bertrand County Park Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A historic statue that was stolen from Madeline Bertrand County Park in March has been returned, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen Madeline Bertrand Statue was returned to Madeline Bertrand County Park approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The person returning the statue placed it at the base of the pedestal where the statue once stood and then proceeded to take a photo of the statue.

The bronze statue was stolen from Madeline Bertrand County Park on March 16, 2023. The statue is called Madeline Bertrand “A Potawatamie Woman” and depicts what Madeline Bertrand may have looked like as a young woman. This statue has great historical significance to the park, as well as the surrounding area. The vandal used excessive force to break the statue off the pedestal, leaving only the ankles and feet of the statue on the pedestal.

“Although we are happy to have the original statue back, we are all very concerned about this theft and what other damage this person may do at the park or in the surrounding neighborhood”, said Derek Tyler, Park Manager.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department continues to work this incident and security footage is being reviewed.

If you hear anything about this theft, or if you see a photo of the Madeline Bertrand statue on someone’s social media accounts, please reach out to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (269) 983-7141, ext 7224.