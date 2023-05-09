Roundup: Wolverine Conference plays a doubleheader; Rangers 19th at invite Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

PLAINWELL — It is a busy time for area golf teams as conference are wrapping up the regular season as the state playoffs loom in the near future.

The Wolverine Conference played a doubleheader on Monday with the first jamboree being hosted by Plainwell at Lake Doster and the second jamboree being hosted by Paw Paw at Lake Cora.

Plainwell Jamboree

Vicksburg edged the host Trojans by a stroke, 165-166, to win the jamboree.

Otsego was third with a 170, while Niles finished fifth with a 187 and Edwardsburg sixth with a 190.

Plainwell’s Jackson Powell, Vicksburg’s Garrett Schramer and Paw Paw’s Benny Miller shared medalist honors with identical rounds of 40.

Niles was led by Aiden Krueger, who shot 41. Edwardsburg was led by Andrew Kurowski, who also shot a 41.

Paw Paw Jamboree

Vicksburg won the second jamboree a well as it shot 154.

Otsego and Plainwell flipped positions with the Bulldogs finishing second with a 163 and the Trojans taking third with a 169. Niles finished fifth with a 173 and Edwardsburg sixth with a 176.

Vicksburg’s Josiah McClelland was the medalist as he finished with a 37.

Krueger, Conner Weston and Keaton Schrader all shot 42 for the Vikings. Kurowski shot another 41 to lead the Eddies.

Charger Invitational

Cassopolis finished 19th at the Charger Invitational at the Flint Country Club Monday.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s won the invitational with a score of 307, while Flint Powers was second with a 314 and Grand Blanc and Warren DeLaSalle third with identical 317s.

Remy Stalcup, of Everest Collegiate, was the medalist with a round of 69.

Turner Westrate led the Rangers with a score of 86.