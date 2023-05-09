Local McDonald’s customers raise $35,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A trio of local McDonald’s restaurants have helped raise more than $35,000 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana through the ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ program so far in 2023.

Edwardsburg McDonald’s Owner/Operator Jay Okayama presented a check to representatives from RMHC Michiana Tuesday morninng. The Edwardsburg location has raised more than $15,000.

The ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ program provides an easy way for McDonald’s customers to support Ronald McDonald House Charities by allowing them to ‘round-up’ their order total to the nearest dollar amount. The donation goes directly to support RMHC. This campaign provides millions of dollars to Ronald McDonald Houses every year.

“The Round Up program is a great example of many small gestures having a big impact,” says Okayama, who owns restaurants across Michiana. “We’re so thankful to our customers who chose to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and the important work they do to support the families of seriously-ill children. A little bit goes a long way to helping families when they need it most.”