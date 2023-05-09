Linda Lorenz Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

March 22, 1948-May 8, 2023

Linda Lorenz has completed her journey on this earth, passing peacefully at home, early Monday, May 8, 2023.

Linda was born March 22, 1948, in Danville, Illinois as Linda Mills. She was raised in Covington, Indiana and completed high school in Lafayette, Indiana. It was while attending Purdue University that she met her partner in life, William Lorenz.

Linda and William married on July 20, 1968, and moved to Minneapolis where she completed her studies at the University of Minnesota and earned a BS in biology. They later moved to South Bend, Indiana where Linda worked for Lobund Labs at the University of Notre Dame. She enjoyed her work with several professors and post-doctoral students doing research in cancer drugs.

As her family size grew, Linda became a full-time homemaker. Always working hard to also contribute outside the home, Linda became involved in neighborhood preservation and home restoration. She helped restore several homes, and this passion led the family to Dowagiac.

In 1989 Linda and William purchased the Gardner Mansion in Dowagiac Michigan. Linda became quite skilled with a hammer as she led the conversion of the six apartments back into a family home. Linda had a great love for Victorian and Art Nuevo designs and this house let her express her interests. The house today is a testament to her skills.

Linda was also very active in several community organizations representing her passions. She looked forward to the meetings, outings, and just getting together with the many friends she made through volunteering. She was a member of the Ladies Library Association, the Dowagiac School Board and Arts Programs, the Garden Club, and she really enjoyed the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

Linda is survived by her husband William and four children who are honored to carry on many of her talents and interests. Melina (Gregory) Moyer of Mansfield PA, Sonja (Benjamin) Houle of Indianapolis IN, Orrin (Bridget) Lorenz of St. Joseph MI, Nathan (Hanna) Lorenz-Schulze of Grand Rapids MI, and eleven grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Richard (May) Mills and John (Karen) Mills of Lafayette In. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ethyl Jean Mills.

Linda had a great love of family and enjoyed every opportunity to have her children and grandchildren around. She held the family together through all their adventures far and wide, and she kept everyone together with weekly calls and many annual family gatherings. Christmas was especially fun with a gathering of all family members and a Christmas tree that filled up the whole room.

Honoring Linda’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and her family requests everyone to celebrate her life in their own way. Linda will be missed. Her memory and positive impact will stay with us forever. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Linda online may do so at www.clarkch.com.