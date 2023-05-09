Cass softball sweeps Lawrence; baseball drops pair to Tigers Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis softball team is red-hot as the Rangers swept visiting Lawrence 10-0 and 19-9 in a Southwest 10 Conference doubleheader Monday afternoon.

The Rangers have now won their last four games heading into their league doubleheader at Decatur Tuesday.

In the opening game, Cassopolis scored 10 runs on 12 hits.

Elle Smith, Atyanna Alford, Ryley Bowsher and Piper Ruff all had two hits. Alford had a triple, wile Ruff and Makayla Robinson both doubled.

Mackenzie Boyer picked up the win as she tossed a one-hit shutout with a pair of strikeouts.

In the nightcap, A 10-run fifth inning propelled Cassopolis to the victory.

The Rangers had 13 hits in the contest, led by Janayla Franklin and Bowsher, both of whom were 3-for-4 with a double. They combined to drive in four runs. Smith added a pair of hits, while Alford had another triple.

Boyer picked up the victory with Ruff earning a save.

Cassopolis Baseball

The Rangers were not as fortunate in baseball as Lawrence swept Cassopolis 11-5 an 6-0.

No individual statistics were available.

Cassopolis had three its in the first game and were no-hit in the nightcap.