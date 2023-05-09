Brandywine sweeps Michigan Lutheran Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

NILES — Host Brandywine stepped out of Lakeland Conference play to sweep Michigan Lutheran in baseball and softball Monday afternoon.

The Bobcat baseball team swept the Titans 11-0 and 5-0, while the softball team defeated Michigan Lutheran 10-0 and 19-9.

Brandywine Baseball

The Bobcats (13-4) scored four runs in the opening inning and never looked back.

Brandywine added three runs in the second and fourth innings, plus a run in the third, to end the game after five innings.

Owen Hulett tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts.

The Bobcats scored their 11 runs on 12 hits. Jamier Palmer, Hulett, Jeramiah Palmer and Robby Dillard all had two hits. Jeramiah Palmer had a triple, while Hulett doubled. Ethan Adamczyk also had a double.

In the nightcap, a three-run second inning gave Brandywine a 4-0 lead over theh Titans, who managed just one hit in the contest. The Bobcats added an insurance run in the fourth inning. Drew Deming picked up the victory as he started and worked the first three and a third innings. Dillard came on in the fourth and worked the final three and a third innings.

Brandywine had four hits, including a home run by Deming, who finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Brandywine Softball

Presley Gogley tossed a five-hit shutout in the opening game against the Titans. She struck out five.

Brandywine (11-6) scored its 10 runs on 10 hits. Adelyn Drotoz, Kaegan VanSandt and Macy Pellow all had two hits. Addison Anglin, Chloe Parker, Kadence Brumitt and VanSandt all had doubles.

In the second game, Drotoz tossed a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.

Offensively, the Bobcats had 17 hits, including three each by Julia Babcock, Brumitt and Drotoz Paige Krisher, Pellow and Anglin all had two hits.

Brumitt and Babcock both doubled and tripled for Brandywine, which also got doubles from Anglin and Drotoz.