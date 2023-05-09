Ashanti, Ginuwine to perform at Silver Creek Event Center this fall Published 10:39 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

NEW BUFFALO — R&B fans are in for a treat this fall as two of the genre’s biggest names are set to take the stage in southwest Michigan this fall.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos announced that Ashanti and Ginuwine will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, October 14 at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show start at $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor and author Ashanti burst onto the music scene with her smash hit, self-titled debut album, Ashanti. It landed the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling a whopping 504,593 units in its first week. This set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history and granted her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Over the span of her 20-year career, Ashanti has released six studio albums and received a number of illustrious rewards including eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards and six ASCAP Awards. She has reigned at the top as one of Billboard’s “Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010” and continues to break Billboard records having a Hot 100 entry every decade in the 2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s.

Elgin B. Lumpkin, better known by his stage name Ginuwine, is a Grammy-nominated Icon Award recipient, legendary American singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and philanthropist. Ginuwine’s career began as a member of Swing Mob, an R&B/hip-hop collective consisting of artists and record labels based in Rochester, New York. The record label and music compound were founded by Donald Degrate, better known as “DeVante Swing, ” a popular 90’s R&B group Jodeci. With a multifaceted talent foundation, Ginuwine signed to Epic Records as a solo artist in the mid-1990s; Ginuwine released several multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B’s top artists. His commercial success came from his first four albums: 2X Platinum, Ginuwine…The Bachelor and 100% Ginuwine with featured hit singles “Same Ol’ G, “So Anxious” and “None of Ur Friends Business;” Platinum album, The Life; and gold album, The Senior. Known for his edgy and alluring dance sound, the diversified palette of his music next served a smooth and romantic single that soared. Peaked at number-one on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and number four on the Billboard Hot 100, the single “Differences” is still one of his top-selling songs.