Janice Cornelis Published 1:47 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Aug. 12, 1958-May 1, 2023

Janice Arlene Cornelis, 64, of Cassopolis, passed away at her home on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Janice was born on Aug. 12, 1958, the late Robert and Jean (Mosbach) Carpenter in South Bend. After graduating high school, Janice wed Terry L. Cornelis at a ceremony in South Bend October of 1975. Through the years Janice had a love for horseback riding and her beloved dogs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Cornelis and her parents.

Janice is survived by her daughters Candy (John Jr.) Cole of Galesburg, Michigan and Jamie (Steve) Andrews of South Bend; grandchildren, Brayden Swathwood of St. Louis, Missouri, and Ashley, Samantha of Indianapolis, Dillion and Skylar Andrews, all of South Bend; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Zoey; siblings, Barbara Freel of Michigan City, Sharon Vandusen of Argus, Robert Carpenter of Colorado; and many extended family members and close friends.

Janice has been cremated and his family will be remembering her privately.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.