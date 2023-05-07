Roundup: Rangers, Vikings, Eddies all suffer setbacks Published 11:39 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

COMSTOCK — Host Comstock scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh in the nightcap of its Southwest 10 Conference baseball game against Cassopolis to earn a sweep of the Rangers Thursday afternoon.

The Colts won the opening game 6-0 as it held Cassopolis to four hits. In the second game, the Rangers led 7-5 heading into the final at-bat for Comstock, but could not hold on for the victory.

Cassopolis had 11 hits in the game, led by Ethan Pflug and Aiden McGraw, both of home doubled.

Niles at St. Joseph

Niles could not come up with the key hit when it needed one as it fell to host South Bend St. Joseph 3-2 in a non-conference contest.

St. Joseph score a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead, but the Vikings responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to squad the contest at 2-2. The Indians scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn the victory.

Niles finished with six hits, including a double by Braylon Schultz.

Edwardsburg at Marian

Host Mishawaka Marian scored all 11 runs in the third inning to defeat the Eddies 11-0.

Edwardsburg was held to one hit by Marian.