Roundup: Rangers rout Comstock; Bobcats swept by Bronson Published 11:22 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

COMSTOCK — The Cassopolis softball team appears to be hitting its stride as the calendar turns to May and the regular season enters the home stretch.

The Rangers routed Comstock 17-0 and 23-2 in a Southwest 10 Conference doubleheader Thursday afternoon.

In other action Thursday, Brandywine was swept by Bronson in a non-conference twin bill.

Cassopolis softball

In the opening game, Mackenzie Boyer tossed a two-hitter for Cassopolis to earn the victory.

The Rangers had 17 hits in the contest, including doubles by Piper Ruff, Makayla Robinson, Boyer, Janayla Franklin and Elle Smith.

In the nightcap, Franklin tossed a three-hitter for Cassopolis.

The Rangers added 16 more hits to their total, including doubles by Atyanna Alford, who had a pair, Robinson, Boyer and Ruff.

Brandywine Softball

Visiting Brandywine struggled to score runs in a doubleheader loss to Bronson Thursday afternoon.

The Bobcats were defeated by the Vikings 11-2 and 3-1 in a pair of non-conference games.

Kadence Brumitt took the loss in the opener, while Presley Gogley took the loss in the nightcap.

Brummitt had a double to lead Brandywine, which finished with just five hits.

In the second game, the Bobcats outhit Bronson 8-7, but could not come up with the timely hits to score runs.

Gogley had a pair of doubles, while Macy Pellow also doubled for Brandywine.

Niles at Mishawaka

The Vikings gave up all nine runs to host Mishawaka in the third inning of the opening round of the Caveman Classic.

Niles led 4-0 heading into the pivotal bottom-half of the third inning.

The Vikings outhit Mishawaka 6-5 in the contest. Kayla Kiggins had a pair of doubles for Niles.