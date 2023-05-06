WATCH: Villwocks hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for outdoor garden center expansion Published 12:41 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — An area business celebrated its expansion Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with drinks, plants and snacks.

Villwocks Outdoor Living, 8008 M-139, Berrien Springs, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new synthetic outdoor garden center. The event featured, snacks, drinks, free giveaways and Evelyn Mae’s BBQ was on hand with a food truck.

The 24,000 square foot outdoor garden center houses items including flowers, hanging baskets, house plants, trees, bushes, mulch gardening tools, outdoor power equipment and more.

“This allows us to continue to serve our community in a better way,” said Villwocks owner Mike Villwock. “We have a lot of great customers that we provide great products and great services for but we also look forward to the kind of community outreach and involvement that we can have.”

Founded in 2018, Villwocks has provided the community with landscaping, irrigation, lawn care and maintenance supplies and services.

“My grandfather started farming in the 50s after he got back from World War II, serving the country,” Villwock said. “The Villwock name has been in the community for 70-plus years, so to continue that from what my grandma grandpa started is really great.”