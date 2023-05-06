New yoga studio to open in downtown Niles Published 10:27 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

NILES — A new yoga studio will soon be unrolling its mat in Downtown Niles.

Get Flexi is gearing up to open its doors at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at 211 E. Main St., Niles. Shelby Fettinger – who also owns and operates Peyton Photography – will be teaching yoga in the same space as Legion Martial Arts and Expressions Dance Academy from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and the first and third Saturday of every month. Cost is $10 per class or $80 per month, with no membership required.

Fettinger, who has been practicing Yoga for more than 12 years, said she was approached by Ed and Erin Torres to see if she would be interested in teaching yoga at their new East Main Street location.

Among the many reported benefits of yoga are increased flexibility, increased muscle strength and tone, improved respiration, energy and vitality. For Fettinger, seeing the positive changes yoga brings out in people is her favorite aspect of teaching.

“I enjoy how I feel after,” she said. “It’s seeing people come in with whatever emotions they bring into class and seeing the change in their emotions. It’s very heartwarming to see the instant gratification and also seeing people grow in their own practice. It’s awesome.”

Fettinger is looking forward to opening day. Walk-ins are welcome and all ages and levels are accepted.

“A lot of people are excited,” she said. “People are excited that they do not have to pay for a membership to take a class. We are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where you can feel comfortable and confident.”