George W. Schaults III Published 6:34 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

Nov. 2, 1957-May 5, 2023

George W. Schaults III, 65, of Dowagiac, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home. He was born on Nov. 2, 1957 in Chicago, IL. George was a proud and loving man who loved his family dearly, especially his son and grandsons.

Surviving are his son, George IV (Robbi) Schaults; three grandsons, Colton, Bishop and Able Schaults; two sisters, Sherri (Michael) Kirincich and Annette (Ron) Ronnings; former spouse, Guadalupe Perez-Herron; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Gertrude D. (Beam) Westrom; father, George Schaults II; and three brothers, Kenneth, Douglas and Dwight Westrom.

Friends may visit with George’s family from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 9, at Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Honoring George’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Those wishing to share a memory of George online may do so at www.clarkch.com