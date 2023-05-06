Dowagiac softball, baseball teams split with Paw Paw Published 7:07 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

PAW PAW — The Dowagiac softball team split a pair of game against former Wolverine Conference foe Paw Paw Thursday.

The Chieftains were edged in the opener by the Red Wolves 2-1. Dowagiac’s bats came alive in the nightcap as the Chieftains rebounded to defeat Paw Paw 16-9.

“We played much better today than our last games against Watervliet,” said Dowagiac Coach Mike Behnke. “In the first game, we got great pitching from Rebecca [Guernsey] and played great defense behind her. We just didn’t get timely hits with runners on base and Paw Paw did. We were a little sloppy in the second game on defense, but our bats came alive and Lyla [Elrod]had a big two-run double in the seventh to put the game away.”

The Chieftains (6-7) were held to three hits in the opener.

Guernsey gave up two runs on seven hits.

In the nightcap, Dowagiac rallied from a 6-3 deficit after three innings to pull out the win.

The Chieftains scored four times in the fourth and three times in the fifth to take a 10-6 lead. A six-run seventh inning sealed the victory for Dowagiac.

Addie Wilson started and worked the first three inning. Guernsey came on in relief in the fourth and picked up the victory.

Dowagiac finished with 10 hits, led by Marlie Carpenter, Bree Behnke, Elrod and Aubrey Busby, all of whom had a double.

Dowagiac Baseball

The Chieftain baseball team also split with the Red Wolves, winning the first game 13-9, but falling in the nightcap, 9-4.

In the opening game, Dowagiac used a nine-run second inning to grab the early lead and then held off Paw Paw.

Mason Maggert started and got the win for Dowagiac, Cole Wimberley and Kaleb Smith came on in relief in the sixth and seventh innings.

Smith had a pair of doubles for the Chieftains, who finished with 11 hits.

In the nightcap, A six-run fourth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and propelled Paw Paw to the win in a game that was shortened by darkness.

Ben Klann suffered the loss. Lamone Moore had a double for the Chieftains.