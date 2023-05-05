Roundup: Bucks win Lakeland championship; baseball falls in 11 innings Published 4:58 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

BUCHANAN — The inaugural Lakeland Conference softball championship belongs to the Buchanan Bucks.

The Bucks capped an undefeated (8-0) conference record with a sweep of visiting Berrien Springs Wednesday. Buchanan won the opening game 12-2 and the nightcap 15-0. The first game lasted just five innings and the second game four innings.

The sweep improved Buchanan to 16-1 on the year.

The Bucks dominated their conference competition, outscoring Benton Harbor, Dowagiac, Berrien Springs and rival Brandywine 111-9. Half of the Bucks’ league contests were shutouts.

In the opening game against the Shamrocks, Hailee Kara tossed a five-hitter. He allowed one earned run and struck out 12 with only one walk.

Buchanan banged out 10 hits, led by Cameron Carlson, who tripled. Hannah Herman, Camille Lozmack and Kara all had a double.

In the nightcap, Lozmack bettered Kara’s performance as she tossed a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks.

The Bucks had 15 hits in the nightcap. Herman led the team with a triple, while Lozmack, Carlson and Faith Bartley all had doubles.

Buchanan Baseball

It took 11 innings to decide the first game between Berrien Springs and the Bucks.

The game lasted so long and used so many pitchers that the second game was postponed.

Buchanan (7-11, 4-3 Lakeland) led 2-0 after two innings, but could not hold onto the lead as the Shamrocks (10-7, 4-1 Lakeland) scored twice in the top of the third to tie the score at 2-2.

It remained tied until the 11th inning when Berrien Springs pushed a run across the plate and then shut down the Bucks in the bottom-half of the frame.

With two outs and one on in the top of the 11th, the Shamrocks took advantage of a walk and a single by Ethan McCrary to score Louie Perkins.

Perkins also picked up the victory as he worked the bottom of the 11th. He was the fourth Berrien Springs pitcher to take the hill.

The Shamrocks finished with 10 hits. Brody Brewer had a double for Berrien Springs.

Buchanan finished with seven hits.