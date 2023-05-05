Roundup: Bobcats get sweep; Niles earn tie with Paw Paw Published 4:33 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

NILES — Host Brandywine swept a non-conference tennis doubleheader from New Buffalo/Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake and Bronson Wednesday.

The Bobcats shutout both teams 8-0 to improve to 11-1.

Brandywine dominated both matches, especially at second, third and fourth singles where Mari Allen, Cortney Bates and Abigail Solloway blanked their New Buffalo/Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake opponents 6-0 and 6-0. Bates and Solloway, along with No. 1 singles player Hannah Earles, defeated the Vikings in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-0.

The Bobcat doubles flights were equally as impressive against New Buffalo/Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake as they only lost one game between the four flights.

Brandywine will host Dowagiac Tuesday. A win by the Bobcats would give them the Lakeland Conference regular-season championship.

Paw Paw at Niles

The Vikings won three out of four doubles flight to earn a 4-4 tie with visiting Paw Paw in their Wolverine Conference match.

Niles’ lone win in singles came at No. 1 where Stella McDaniel defeated Sally Laughlin 6-1 and 6-2.

Winning in doubles for the Vikings were Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson, McKayla Bock and Caelyn Hinds, as well as, Lucy Custard and Jaida Grear.

Niles at Otsego

Against undefeated Otsego, the Vikings (3-5-2) were swept 8-0.

The Bulldogs, who sit atop the Wolverine Conference standings, defeated Niles 7-1.

McDaniel was the only winner for the Vikings as she defeated Reaghan Higgins 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Edwardsburg at Sturgis

The Eddies managed just one win in singles competition against the Trojans, who won 5-3 in their Wolverine Conference match.

Eucris Ugay defeated Emily Schuller 7-6 and 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

Edwardsburg split the doubles flights, winning with Delaney Haradine and Leah Stern at No. 1, and Mya Eberlein and Grace Maynard at No. 4.

New Buffalo/Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake at Dowagiac

Short-handed Dowagiac manage to put just four flights — three singles and one doubles — on the court in its 8-0 loss.

The Chieftains’ Lauren Balsbaugh had the most competitive match of the day as she fell to Angelin Wasnik at No. 3 singles 6-4 and 7-5.