Niles baseball splits, softball swept at Vicksburg Published 10:04 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

VICKSBURG — Visiting Niles split a pair of Wolverine Conference baseball games with Vicksburg Wednesday.

The Vikings were not as fortunate in softball as the Bulldogs took both ends of the doubleheader.

Niles Baseball

Vicksburg rolled to an 11-3 win in the opening game as it held the Vikings to just five hits.

Dane Asmus had a double for Niles. Brian Gonzalez started and took the loss. Josh McIntosh and Ethan Porter also pitched in relief for the Vikings.

In the nightcap, Niles scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the seventh inning to post a 9-2 win over the Bulldogs.

Jaxen Racht went the distance, tossing a three-hitter to earn the victory.

Niles (9-6, 4-3 Wolverine Conference) had 13 hits on the contest, led by Talon Brawley’s triple.

Niles Softball

Vicksburg had no trouble sweeping the Wolverine Conference doubleheader from the Vikings, winning 15-0 and 16-1.

Niles got no-hit in the opening game.

The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first and seven runs in the second inning to break the game open.

Niles (8-13, 2-7 Wolverine Conference) managed three hits and a run in the nightcap.

Haylea Wilken doubled, while Ashlynn Wilken and Chevelle Jaynes both singled.