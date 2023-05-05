Brandywine rolls over host Constantine Published 10:17 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

CONSTANTINE — The Brandywine baseball and softball teams rolled into Constantine Wednesday afternoon and crushed the Falcons in a pair of non-conference doubleheaders.

The Bobcat baseball team defeated Constantine 13-6 and 16-0, while the softball team knocked off the Falcons 14-0 and 21-11.

Brandywine Baseball

Owen Hulett and Matt Veach combined on a five-hitter for the Bobcats in the opening game. Hulett started and picked up the victory.

Brandywine (9-4) had 10 hits, including doubles by Hulett and Jamier Palmer.

In the nightcap, Robby Dillard went the distance, allowing two hits in recording the shutout.

The Bobcats finished with 11 hits. Hulett, Jamier Palmer and Jarermiah Palmer also doubled.

Brandywine Softball

Adelyn Drotoz tossed a three-hit shutout to pick up the win in the opening game.

Brandywine crushed 19 hits, led by Paige Krisher’s pair of doubles. The Bobcats also got doubles from Drotoz, Macy Pellow, Chloe Parker, Julia Babcock and Addison Anglin.

The nightcap turned out to be a slugfest as the two teams combined for 32 runs on 46 hits.

Brandywine scored seven runs in the first and seventh innings, while it also had a four-run third inning. Constantine scored three in the second and five in the seventh, but could not complete the comeback.

The Bobcats banged out 27 hits, including triples by Pellow and Krisher. Parker had a pair of doubles, while Babcock also had a double.

Presley Gogley picked up the victory.