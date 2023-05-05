‘American Pickers’ to pick through southwest Michigan in July Published 12:30 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN – A national television show is on the hunt for local collections to “pick” through in southwest Michigan.

According to a news release, “American Pickers” plans to film episodes in Michigan in July. The Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook that the show’s picking route will take them through the greater Buchanan area this July.

The hit History Channel show, which has been airing since 2010, is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking,” following stars Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

Items they look for include: vintage bicycles, toys, unusual radios, movie memorabilia, advertising, military items, folk art, vintage musical equipment, vintage automotive items, early firefighting equipment, vintage clothing and pre-50’s western gear.

Collectors interested in being considered for “American Pickers” can send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Readers can also contact the show via Facebook.

Only private collections will be considered.

The news release is as follows:

They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable Characters and their collections.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories!

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell…we would love to hear from you! Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.