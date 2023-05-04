Search warrant leads to drug arrests in Wayne Township Published 1:53 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of three individuals Thursday morning in Wayne Township

According to the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team, detectives conducted a search warrant on an address in the 25000 block of 63rd PL., Wayne Township, for suspicion of selling and use of illegal drugs taking place. Detectives detained five individuals at the residence. Upon searching the residence detectives located methamphetamine, evidence of methamphetamine sales, a loaded firearm, and stolen property.

A 56 year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of dangerous drugs. A 27 year-old-female was arrested on possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intend to distribute and maintaining a drug house. A 54 year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation and charges are being requested from the Cass County Prosecutors office for possession of methamphetamine, possession methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and maintaining a drug house.

The suspect’s names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges. Assisting Agency’s include the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Dowagiac Police Department, Cass County Felony Detectives, and Cass County K-9 Neera. The investigation is still on going at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info