Ronald J. Broussard Published 9:10 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

June 13, 1945-May 1, 2023

Ronald Joseph Broussard, Sr., 77, of Niles, died peacefully Monday, May 1, 2023, at home in the comfort of his wife’s presence.

His life began June 13, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. He and his twin brother were the youngest of thirteen children born to Joseph Sr. and Beulah Broussard. He married Sharon L. Walden July 31, 1965, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Ronald was an avid musician, having played in numerous bands over the years, making many friends along the way. No one was ever a stranger to him. He had an amazing sense of humor. He enjoyed barbequing, especially making his secret barbeque sauce. Ronald was the life of the party and had an infectious laugh and smile. He enjoyed watching football and boxing: Mohammed Ali was his hero. He was loved by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Ronald will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Sharon Broussard of Niles; two daughters, Nikole (Scott) Kovalak of Niles, Lisa (Cedric) Williams of Auburn, Georgia; one son, Ronald (Kimberly) Broussard, Jr. of Kennesaw, Georgia; four grandchildren, Dominique Broussard of Ackworth, Georgia, Sade Broussard of Kalamazoo, Sydney Williams of Suwanee, Georgia, AJ Dickason of Ackworth, Georgia; a very special person in Ronald and Sharon’s life, Adrian Dickason of Portage; one sister, Jestina Ventress of Elkhart, Indiana; his twin brother, Donald (Joann) Broussard of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings, Emma Broussard, Mary Broussard, Walter Broussard, Joseph Broussard, Jr., David Broussard, Earlene Todd, Yvonne Lawson, Helen Broussard, Betty Broussard, and Hazel Rockett.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Ronald’s life at a later date and time, to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com