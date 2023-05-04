Jack L. McNees Published 3:01 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

July 16, 1939-May 5, 2023

Jack Leroy McNees, 83, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at home with family by his side.

Jack was born on July 16, 1939, in New Troy, MI to Moses and Hilda (Hauch) McNees. He graduated from Buchanan High School, in 1958. Jack served in the United States Army, being honorably discharged in 1961. He met Diane Weaver at the Buchanan Sweet Shop and on Sept. 29, 1962, they were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Niles.

Jack had a charming smile and a playful quip for most everyone. He was known for his deep work ethic, big heart, and appreciation for a well-manicured lawn. He worked as a Lineman, eventually becoming a Line Foreman for AEP (formerly Indiana & Michigan Power), serving over 30 years before retiring. Jack was a dreamer with an entrepreneurial spirit, he owned and operated Jumping Jack’s Stump Removal. He mentored several other business owners through the years. Jack was a member of the New Troy American Legion, a solid euchre partner, and enjoyed sipping a “real man’s beer” with friends and family.

Jack enjoyed having fun and interacting with people, and people loved being in his presence. Most of all, Jack cherished time spent with his family. He was a loving husband, proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Jack was loved dearly by his wife of sixty years, Diane McNees. He is survived by his wife, daughters, Laurie McNees and Kim McNees; grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Milanowski, Jacob (Natalie) Payeur and Hannah Payeur; great-grandchildren, Connor & Lanah Milanowski, Charlotte & Clara Payeur and Ayden Payeur. He is also survived by siblings, Carol Lowe, Ann Wiley and Dale (Patricia) Strefling. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Moses McNees and Hilda (Hauch) Strefling; sister, Jeanette (Eldon) Reitz and dear nephew, Steve Reitz.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 8, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan with full military honors rendered by the Buchanan American Legion, Post 51 and the United States Army. Visitation will take place from 12-2 p.m., also at Swem’s. Friends may send condolences online at www.swemchapel.com. Those wishing to make a donation in Jack’s name may do so via the Buchanan Parks and Recreation fund at the Michigan Gateway Foundation.