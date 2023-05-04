Biggby Coffee to open Dowagiac location May 9 Published 3:51 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

1 of 2

DOWAGIAC — Locals patiently waiting for Dowagiac’s newest coffee shop to open were able to get a taste of what is to come Thursday.

Biggby Coffee, 202 W. Prairie Ronde, hosted a training special Thursday ahead of its May 9 grand opening. Customers were able to order free drinks from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the coffee shop’s staff training exercises.

Cars were lined up out past Front Street as community members awaited to get their coffee fix. Dowagiac resident Bradley Daugherty was one of many locals waiting in line for Biggby Coffee.

“I’m just excited to try something new,” he said. “It’s definitely a nice addition to the area. I came here for free coffee like everyone else but I’m excited to try something new.”

Biggby Coffee is a Michigan-based company founded in 1995 in East Lansing. By 1999, the company began franchising, and as of 2019, more than 330 Biggby Coffee locations were operational within the U.S.

Starting Tuesday, the Dowagiac Biggby will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The coffee shop announced a grand opening week schedule featuring specials:

Tuesday

Fundraising Day – $1 from every cup sold will be donated to Cass County Cancer Services.

Wednesday

Buy one drink, get one drink of any size free.

Thursday

Free Biggby mug with the purchase of any 20 or 24 ounce specialty drink, while supplies last.

Friday

50 percent of bagel sandwiches.