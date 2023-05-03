Steve B. Greco Jr. Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Sept. 2, 1946-April 25, 2023

Steve B. Greco Jr., 76, of Portage, died on April 25, 2023.

Steve was born Sept. 2, 1946, in Benton Harbor to Steve B. Sr. and Jennie (Faraone) Greco who precede him in death, along with his brother, Richard Greco. Steve graduated from Watervliet High School in the Class of 1964. After college, he worked at Dayco Sheet Metal for many years until 1987, when he purchased his division. He owned and operated Greco Manufacturing Inc., producing specialty sheet metal products for the RV, airline, and pharmaceutical industries, until he retired in 1998.

For many years he split his time between South Haven and Naples, FL; finally settling in Mattawan to be close to family.

Surviving are his children: Steve Greco III and Karla (Robert) Campbell; grandchildren: Lydia Dorscht, Hayden and Hudson Campbell; sibling: Gloria (Joseph) Spoerl; his nieces: Lindsay Spoerl and Abby (Derek) Fohl; and nephews Richard and Matthew (Melissa) Greco.

Please join us at a Life Story Visitation where food, drinks, and stories will be shared on Thursday (June 8) from 5-7 p.m., at Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900. Visit Steve’s webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive favorite memories, photos, and sign his guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to CorsoCare hospice or The Air Zoo.