Esther B. Carlisle

Published 6:25 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Feb. 24, 1923-May 2, 2023

Esther Belle Carlisle, 100, of Cassopolis, departed this world for the glories of heaven and the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Feb. 24, 1923, in Cassopolis, Michigan, the sixth of seven daughters born to William Eleazer and Ethel Mae (Filley) Gorton. She married James Oscar Wade and had two children, Nadine J. and Carolyn J. She then married Charles Burdette Carlisle March 26, 1947, and had three children, Barbara, Rocky and Scott. After almost twenty-three years of marriage, Charles preceded her in death in 1970.

Upon graduating from Cassopolis High School, Esther was employed at the Cass County Courthouse for a short while working for one of the County Commissioners. A position opened at Maddox 5 & 10 Store where she was employed for over ten years. She loved waiting on and greeting all those who shopped at the store. As their children aged, she went back to work and was employed for twenty years at the Harding Grocery Store in Cassopolis, managing the non-foods department.

Esther had three loves: her family, planting flowers, and books. She adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren along with all of her nieces and nephews. A Carlisle Family Reunion was held for thirty-eight years and she never missed one. She planted many varieties and species of flowers and just had a green thumb as they all thrived. She was always found with a book or two next to her for reading enjoyment. She loved romance novels, westerns and mysteries.

Esther will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by five children, Nadine J. Pride, Carolyn J. Decker, Barbara E. Carlisle, Charles “Rocky” (Doreen) Carlisle, Scott (Ginny) Carlisle; twelve grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Lynette Pride; two great grandchildren, Jonathon Marshall, Emma Jones; one son-in-law, Terry Pride; and six sisters, Olive Stephenson, Mildred Fitzgerald, Alyce Cummings, Clara Crouch, Jeanne Webber, Dorothy Long.

Family and friends will gather Monday, May 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Mrs. Carlisle will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Dailey Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Esther be made to either Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, or Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 106 North Mills Street, Decatur, Michigan 49045.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.