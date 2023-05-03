Daily Data: Wednesday, May 3

Published 9:08 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Staff Report

TENNIS

(Provided by MHSTeCA)

Division 1

  1. Ann Arbor Pioneer (1)
  2. Troy (2)
  3. Bloomfield Hills (3)
  4. Clarkston (4)
  5. Utica Eisenhower (5)
  6. Novi (6)
  7. Ann Arbor Skyline (9)
  8. Northville (7)
  9. Port Huron Northern (8)

T10. Stoney Creek (10)

T10. Midland Dow (10)

 

Division 2

  1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (1)
  2. Birmingham Seaholm (2)
  3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (3)
  4. Mattawan (5)
  5. Byron Center (8)
  6. East Grand Rapids (6)
  7. Portage Central (4)
  8. St. Joseph (9)
  9. Battle Creek Lakeview (7)
  10. Birmingham Groves (10)

 

Division 3

  1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (1)
  2. Chelsea (2)
  3. Grand Rapids Christian (4)
  4. Detroit Country Day (3)
  5. Bloomfield Hills Marian (6)
  6. Norte Dame Prep (5)
  7. Holland Christian (8)
  8. Otsego (10)
  9. Stevensville Lakeshore (7)

T10. Allegan (10)

T10. Forest Hills Eastern (9)

 

Division 4

  1. Ann Arbor Greenhills (1)
  2. B.H. Academy of Sacred Heart (2)
  3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3)
  4. Traverse City St. Francis (6)
  5. Jackson Lumen Christi (4)
  6. North Muskegon (9)
  7. Grand Rapids West Catholic (10)
  8. Brandywine (7)
  9. Elk Rapids (8)

T10. Wixon St. Catherine (5)

T10. Royal Oak Shrine (N/R)

T10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe (10)

 

SOFTBALL

(Provided by MHSSCA)

Division 1

  1. Macomb Dakota
  2. Hudsonville
  3. Allen Park
  4. Farmington Hills Mercy
  5. Jenison
  6. Grand Blanc
  7. Hartland
  8. Lake Orion
  9. Saline
  10. Walled Lake Northern

 

Honorable Mention: Anchor Bay, Fenton, Grand Haven, Grosse Pointe North, Howell, Mattawan, Midland High, Novi, Rockford, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, South Lyon, South Lyon East, Temperance Bedford, Woodhaven, Zeeland West

 

Division 2

  1. Stevensville Lakeshore
  2. Gaylord
  3. Essexville Garber
  4. Frankenmuth
  5. Escanaba
  6. Chelsea
  7. Vicksburg
  8. Clio
  9. Muskegon Oakridge
  10. Linden

 

Honorable Mention: Big Rapids, Detroit Country Day, Edwardsburg, Freeland, New Boston Huron, North Branch, Richmond, St. Clair, Trenton, Wayland

 

Division 3

  1. Evart
  2. Grandville Calvin Christian
  3. Algonac
  4. Almont
  5. Gladstone
  6. Kingsley
  7. Traverse City St. Francis
  8. Clare
  9. Ithaca
  10. Grass Lake

 

Honorable Mention: Buchanan, Cass City, Clinton, Coloma, Delton Kellogg, Laingsburg, Millington, Negaunee, New Lothrop, Ravenna, Shepherd, Standish-Sterling

 

Division 4

  1. Unionville-Sebewaing
  2. Mendon
  3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
  4. Holton
  5. Rogers City
  6. Hillman
  7. Ishpeming
  8. Pickford
  9. River Valley
  10. Decatur

 

Honorable Mention: Athens, Johannesburg Lewiston, Inland Lakes, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Marion, MP Sacred Heart, Portland St. Patrick, Southfield Christian.

 

BASEBALL

(Provided by MHSBCA)

Division 1

  1. Orchard Lake St. Marys
  2. Bay City Western
  3. Northville
  4. Battle Creek Lakeview
  5. Brighton
  6. Rockford
  7. Lake Orion
  8. West Bloomfield
  9. Jenison
  10. Birmingham Brother Rice

 

Division 2

  1. Grosse Pointe University Liggett
  2. New Boston Huron
  3. Stevensville-Lakeshore
  4. Grand Rapids Christian
  5. Bay City John Glenn
  6. Flint Powers Catholic
  7. Forest Hills Eastern
  8. Detroit Country Day
  9. Midland Bullock Creek
  10. Carleton Airport

 

Division 3

  1. Algonac
  2. Detroit Edison
  3. Bad Axe
  4. Clinton
  5. Lansing Catholic Central
  6. Ecorse
  7. Watervliet
  8. Jackson Lumen Christi
  9. Vassar
  10. Pewamo-Westphalia
  11. Bridgman
  12. Brandywine

 

Division 4

  1. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
  2. Royal Oak Shrine
  3. Plymouth Christian
  4. Decatur
  5. Maple City Glen Lake
  6. Indian River Inland Lakes
  7. Waterford Our Lady
  8. Beal City
  9. East Jordan
  10. Detroit Academy of Americas

 

SOCCER

(Provided by MIHSSCA)

Division 1

  1. Rochester
  2. Northville
  3. Hudsonville
  4. Okemos
  5. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
  6. Troy Athens
  7. Rockford
  8. Belleville
  9. Anchor Bay
  10. Romeo

 

Division 2

  1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
  2. Gull Lake
  3. Spring Lake
  4. East Grand Rapids
  5. Trenton
  6. Mason
  7. Cranbrook
  8. Forest Hills Central
  9. Linden
  10. Pinckney
  11. Stevensville-Lakeshore

 

Division 3

  1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
  2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
  3. Elk Rapids
  4. Williamston
  5. Grand Rapids South Christian
  6. Notre Dame Prep
  7. Flint Powers Catholic
  8. Warren Regina
  9. Essexville Garber
  10. Milan

 

Division 4

  1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
  2. Plymouth Christian
  3. North Muskegon
  4. Saginaw Nouvel
  5. Grandville Calvin Christian
  6. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
  7. Western Michigan Christian
  8. Lansing Christian
  9. Royal Oak Shrine
  10. Kalamazoo Christian

