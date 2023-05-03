Daily Data: Wednesday, May 3
Published 9:08 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023
TENNIS
(Provided by MHSTeCA)
Division 1
- Ann Arbor Pioneer (1)
- Troy (2)
- Bloomfield Hills (3)
- Clarkston (4)
- Utica Eisenhower (5)
- Novi (6)
- Ann Arbor Skyline (9)
- Northville (7)
- Port Huron Northern (8)
T10. Stoney Creek (10)
T10. Midland Dow (10)
Division 2
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (1)
- Birmingham Seaholm (2)
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (3)
- Mattawan (5)
- Byron Center (8)
- East Grand Rapids (6)
- Portage Central (4)
- St. Joseph (9)
- Battle Creek Lakeview (7)
- Birmingham Groves (10)
Division 3
- Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (1)
- Chelsea (2)
- Grand Rapids Christian (4)
- Detroit Country Day (3)
- Bloomfield Hills Marian (6)
- Norte Dame Prep (5)
- Holland Christian (8)
- Otsego (10)
- Stevensville Lakeshore (7)
T10. Allegan (10)
T10. Forest Hills Eastern (9)
Division 4
- Ann Arbor Greenhills (1)
- B.H. Academy of Sacred Heart (2)
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3)
- Traverse City St. Francis (6)
- Jackson Lumen Christi (4)
- North Muskegon (9)
- Grand Rapids West Catholic (10)
- Brandywine (7)
- Elk Rapids (8)
T10. Wixon St. Catherine (5)
T10. Royal Oak Shrine (N/R)
T10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe (10)
SOFTBALL
(Provided by MHSSCA)
Division 1
- Macomb Dakota
- Hudsonville
- Allen Park
- Farmington Hills Mercy
- Jenison
- Grand Blanc
- Hartland
- Lake Orion
- Saline
- Walled Lake Northern
Honorable Mention: Anchor Bay, Fenton, Grand Haven, Grosse Pointe North, Howell, Mattawan, Midland High, Novi, Rockford, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, South Lyon, South Lyon East, Temperance Bedford, Woodhaven, Zeeland West
Division 2
- Stevensville Lakeshore
- Gaylord
- Essexville Garber
- Frankenmuth
- Escanaba
- Chelsea
- Vicksburg
- Clio
- Muskegon Oakridge
- Linden
Honorable Mention: Big Rapids, Detroit Country Day, Edwardsburg, Freeland, New Boston Huron, North Branch, Richmond, St. Clair, Trenton, Wayland
Division 3
- Evart
- Grandville Calvin Christian
- Algonac
- Almont
- Gladstone
- Kingsley
- Traverse City St. Francis
- Clare
- Ithaca
- Grass Lake
Honorable Mention: Buchanan, Cass City, Clinton, Coloma, Delton Kellogg, Laingsburg, Millington, Negaunee, New Lothrop, Ravenna, Shepherd, Standish-Sterling
Division 4
- Unionville-Sebewaing
- Mendon
- Riverview Gabriel Richard
- Holton
- Rogers City
- Hillman
- Ishpeming
- Pickford
- River Valley
- Decatur
Honorable Mention: Athens, Johannesburg Lewiston, Inland Lakes, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Marion, MP Sacred Heart, Portland St. Patrick, Southfield Christian.
BASEBALL
(Provided by MHSBCA)
Division 1
- Orchard Lake St. Marys
- Bay City Western
- Northville
- Battle Creek Lakeview
- Brighton
- Rockford
- Lake Orion
- West Bloomfield
- Jenison
- Birmingham Brother Rice
Division 2
- Grosse Pointe University Liggett
- New Boston Huron
- Stevensville-Lakeshore
- Grand Rapids Christian
- Bay City John Glenn
- Flint Powers Catholic
- Forest Hills Eastern
- Detroit Country Day
- Midland Bullock Creek
- Carleton Airport
Division 3
- Algonac
- Detroit Edison
- Bad Axe
- Clinton
- Lansing Catholic Central
- Ecorse
- Watervliet
- Jackson Lumen Christi
- Vassar
- Pewamo-Westphalia
- Bridgman
- Brandywine
Division 4
- Marine City Cardinal Mooney
- Royal Oak Shrine
- Plymouth Christian
- Decatur
- Maple City Glen Lake
- Indian River Inland Lakes
- Waterford Our Lady
- Beal City
- East Jordan
- Detroit Academy of Americas
SOCCER
(Provided by MIHSSCA)
Division 1
- Rochester
- Northville
- Hudsonville
- Okemos
- Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
- Troy Athens
- Rockford
- Belleville
- Anchor Bay
- Romeo
Division 2
- Bloomfield Hills Marian
- Gull Lake
- Spring Lake
- East Grand Rapids
- Trenton
- Mason
- Cranbrook
- Forest Hills Central
- Linden
- Pinckney
- Stevensville-Lakeshore
Division 3
- Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Elk Rapids
- Williamston
- Grand Rapids South Christian
- Notre Dame Prep
- Flint Powers Catholic
- Warren Regina
- Essexville Garber
- Milan
Division 4
- Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
- Plymouth Christian
- North Muskegon
- Saginaw Nouvel
- Grandville Calvin Christian
- Madison Heights Bishop Foley
- Western Michigan Christian
- Lansing Christian
- Royal Oak Shrine
- Kalamazoo Christian