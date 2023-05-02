Niles man gets jail time, probation for firing crossbow at person Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

NILES — A Niles man who fired a crossbow at a person in Niles was sentenced to jail and probation Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Kevin Duane Albertson, 43, of Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted possession of a taser and was sentenced to two years probation, 60 days in jail with credit for two days served and $796 in fines and costs. His taser was forfeited.

The incidents occurred Jan. 17 and Feb. 14 in Niles.

Defense attorney Shayne Williams said Albertson works full time and pays child support. She asked for probation, credit for time served and anger management classes.

“I’m sorry for my actions,” Albertson said. “I had no intention to harm anyone, it was more to scare them. I made a really bad decision.”

Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith agreed. “I agree, this was a very poor decision, you’re old enough to know better,” she said. “Firing a cross bow at someone was dangerous, you could have killed someone. I think probation is a good recommendation, you need to be monitored.”