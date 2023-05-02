Chieftain Golf Outing has full field, but still seeking sponsors Published 5:08 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Chieftain Golf Outing will celebrate 20 years on June 15 at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course.

The annual fundraiser for the Dowagiac Athletic Boosters and Dowagiac Union School’s Foundation has already filled the spots available for players.

There is currently a waiting list in case someone drops out, but organizers are confident that probably will not happen.

Since its inception in 2003, the golf outing has raised more than $603,000. Last year, the outing raised more than $49,000, which set a new single year record.

While there may not be any more spots available for golfers, the Booster Club and Foundation are still seeking sponsors for this year’s event. There are six levels of sponsorships, ranging from $2,000 and above to $100.

Here are the sponsorships:

Platinum Level Sponsor — $2,000 and above

At the platinum level, businesses will be recognized during the reception following the outing and on signage at the registration area, will be included in all district-wide publicity.

Gold Level Sponsor — $1,000

Same as the Platinum Levela.

Scholarship Hole Sponsor — $500

As an athletic scholarship hole sponsor, businesses will provide one qualifying Dowagiac student-athlete a college scholarship to be awarded at the annual All-Sports Banquet. Businesses will be recognized at the presentation of the scholarship, as well as with signage at one of the holes and the registration area.

Silver Level Sponsor — $250

At the silver level, businesses will be a sponsor in the longest drive, closest to pin or hole-in-one contests.

Bronze Level Sponsor — $100

At the bronze level, a business will be named on one of the 18 holes as a Hole Sponsor.

Alumni Sponsor — $100

Same benefits as bronze level.