Cass County voters approve school operating millages

Published 10:38 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

CASS COUNTY — Voters overwhelmingly approved operating millages for Cassopolis Public Schools, Dowagiac Union Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools during Tuesday’s special elections, according to unofficial results.

Cassopolis operating millage renewal

This proposal, which passed 503-197, will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy.

Dowagiac operating millage

This proposal, which passed 896-499, will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963.

Edwardsburg operating millage renewal

This proposal, which passed 931-473, will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.