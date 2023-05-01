Brandywine wins own Bobcat Invitational Published 11:58 am Monday, May 1, 2023

NILES — Host Brandywine had little trouble winning its own Bobcat Invitational Saturday.

The Bobcats won seven out of eight flight championships to score 23 points. Kalamazoo Christian was a distant runner-up with nine points, while Galesburg-Augusta was third with eight points.

The Rams’ Joran West was the only non-Brandywine player to win a flight championship. West captured first-place at No. 1 singles.

Winning championships in singles for the Bobcats were Mari Allen, Cortney Bates and Abagail Solloway.

Winning doubles titles for Brandywine were Chloe Sidenbender and Abbie Hubbard, Tressa Hullinger and Dani Holden, Isabelle Sosnocki and Sydney Olson, as well as Ashlyn Kohler and Jaelyn Franks.

“A complete team effort as we fought hard,” said Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita. “Cortney didn’t lose a game in winning both of her matches, and Abbie and Chloe played really well in sweeping their matches.”