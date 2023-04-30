Niles hosting Athletic Recruiting Fair Wednesday

Published 9:04 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Scott Novak

NILES — The Southwest Michigan Athletic Recruiting Fair, hosted by the Niles High School leadership class will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The recruiting fair is designed to help juniors and senior prepare for the possibility of not only furthering their education, but participating in college athletics. The event will take place in the Niles High School main gymnasium.

Although not required, participants are asked to pre-register in order to help college coaches plan for the event.

Among the schools expected to participate are:

Lake Michigan College

  • Women’s basketball
  • Men’s/women’s cross country

 

Southwestern Michigan College

  • Wrestling
  • Volleyball
  • Cross country

 

IU — South Bend

  • Women’s soccer

 

Kalamazoo Valley Community College

  • Women’s basketball
  • Softball

 

Kalamazoo College

  • Cross country

 

Olivet College

  • Football

 

Bethel University

  • Cheerleading
  • Track
  • Women’s soccer

 

Kellogg Community College

  • Women’s basketball

 

Lansing Community College

  • Cross country
  • Track

 

Ancilla College

  • Women’s soccer

