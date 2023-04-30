Niles hosting Athletic Recruiting Fair Wednesday Published 9:04 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

NILES — The Southwest Michigan Athletic Recruiting Fair, hosted by the Niles High School leadership class will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The recruiting fair is designed to help juniors and senior prepare for the possibility of not only furthering their education, but participating in college athletics. The event will take place in the Niles High School main gymnasium.

Although not required, participants are asked to pre-register in order to help college coaches plan for the event.

Among the schools expected to participate are:

Lake Michigan College

Women’s basketball

Men’s/women’s cross country

Southwestern Michigan College

Wrestling

Volleyball

Cross country

IU — South Bend

Women’s soccer

Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Women’s basketball

Softball

Kalamazoo College

Cross country

Olivet College

Football

Bethel University

Cheerleading

Track

Women’s soccer

Kellogg Community College

Women’s basketball

Lansing Community College

Cross country

Track

Ancilla College