Niles hosting Athletic Recruiting Fair Wednesday
Published 9:04 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023
NILES — The Southwest Michigan Athletic Recruiting Fair, hosted by the Niles High School leadership class will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The recruiting fair is designed to help juniors and senior prepare for the possibility of not only furthering their education, but participating in college athletics. The event will take place in the Niles High School main gymnasium.
Although not required, participants are asked to pre-register in order to help college coaches plan for the event.
Among the schools expected to participate are:
Lake Michigan College
- Women’s basketball
- Men’s/women’s cross country
Southwestern Michigan College
- Wrestling
- Volleyball
- Cross country
IU — South Bend
- Women’s soccer
Kalamazoo Valley Community College
- Women’s basketball
- Softball
Kalamazoo College
- Cross country
Olivet College
- Football
Bethel University
- Cheerleading
- Track
- Women’s soccer
Kellogg Community College
- Women’s basketball
Lansing Community College
- Cross country
- Track
Ancilla College
- Women’s soccer