Mishawaka’s Baumgartner signs with Roadrunners Published 2:08 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The second member of the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team’s 2023 recruiting class has been announced.

Mishawaka High School’s Katie Baumgartner, a 5-10 forward, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play for Roadrunners’ Head Coach Jeanine Wasielewski.

“We are excited to add Katie to our 2023 recruiting class,” she said. “I first watched Katie play during her junior year and was impressed with her ability to run the floor and rebound. She can score inside on power moves, will be a threat to shoot it from the perimeter, and adds to the depth we need at the forward position. Katie will enroll in our general studies degree program with the goal of pursuing a career in the veterinary field.”

Caveman Head Coach Chadd Blasko says Baumgartner played a key role in Mishawaka’s success.

“Katie has been a big part of the positive change within our basketball program at Mishawaka High School,” he said. “She has grown into a great inside post player that has the ability to shoot from the perimeter with good success. She can consistently post a double-double with her ability to rebound and finish. Her hard work and dedication will be a great addition to the SMC women’s basketball program.

Baumgartner joins Alanah Smith of Dowagiac in SMC’s 2023 Women’s Basketball recruiting class.