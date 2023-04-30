Dowagiac’s Ruff leads Trine to tournament championship Published 3:00 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

ANGOLA, Ind. — In the rescheduled Trine Spring Classic, the Trine University women’s golf team was victorious over the other two schools in attendance on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

The Thunder had a team score of 329 and defeated the runners-up Grace College by 18 strokes. Freshman Calley Ruff (Dowagiac) highlighted the day with a career-low round of 78 to claim individual medalist honors.

In addition to the celebration of a team victory, the team also honored their three graduating seniors. Máire Sullivan, Reagan Guthrie and Anabelle Burkholder played their final rounds in a Trine uniform at Zollner Golf Course, the team’s home course.

Ruff shot a 78 thanks to a phenomenal front nine. The freshman had three birdies in total, including back-to-back on holes two and three, and fired a 2-under 34 on the first nine holes. Sophomore Grace Dubec was second on the leaderboard at 80 just behind her teammate and also had three birdies. Dubec’s lowest holes of the day all also came on the front nine, holes three, five and six.

Sophomore Caroline Boyd finished in a tie for fourth by securing a score of 85 on Saturday. Boyd finished her front nine strong with birdies on holes seven and nine. The senior Sullivan was one stroke back of Boyd with an 86 (tied for sixth). She turned in a scorecard with nine pars on it.

Sophomore Bailey Bravata tallied an 87 to maintain a top-10 position on the leaderboard. Bravata tied for eighth after hitting for par on six holes spanning from holes 5-12 on the course. Guthrie just missed the top-10 with a score of 90. She went on a run of four consecutive pars on holes 5-8. Freshmen Payton Ault (94) and Grace Thiele (97) placed inside the top-20 as well.

This concludes the spring season for women’s golf. The team finished no lower than second in any of the four tournament events they were entered in and went 1-1 in dual meets.