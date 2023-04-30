Dowagiac woman sentenced to probation for meth possession

Published 6:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Debra Haight

CASSOPOLIS — Jennifer L. Wilhite, 46, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for four days served and $2,088 in fines and costs. 

The incident occurred Oct. 17, 2020 in Wayne Township near Dowagiac when police stopped a vehicle she was a passenger in and found meth in her purse. 

Fitz noted that Wilhite has been using drugs for nearly 30 years. “She got a pandemic deal of no additional jail time, that won’t happen again,” he said. “This is a shot across the bow, either she gets help or she will spend more time behind bars.” 

Feldman said Wilhite has been on a stable path in her life since this incident. She is planning to take care of her elderly father and also wants to be a good role model for her grandchildren. 

In other sentencings: 

  • Matthew Ryan Campbell, 44, previously of Elkhart and now of Arkansas, pleaded to receiving, concealing or possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation. He has credit for 67 days already served and must pay $3,053 in fines, costs and restitution. The incident occurred March 4, 2022 in Calvin Township. 
  • Deion Philip Johnson, 28, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to attempted failing to comply with sex offender registry duties and was sentenced to $1,475 in fines and costs. The incident occurred June 2, 2022 in Edwardsburg. He is currently in prison on a parole violation from an earlier criminal sexual conduct conviction. 
  • Michael Richard Scott, 32, of Ann Arbor, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing or possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to credit for two days served and $2,048 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Nov. 9, 2018 in Newburg Township. 

