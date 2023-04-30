Dowagiac woman sentenced to probation for meth possession Published 6:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Jennifer L. Wilhite, 46, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for four days served and $2,088 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Oct. 17, 2020 in Wayne Township near Dowagiac when police stopped a vehicle she was a passenger in and found meth in her purse.

Fitz noted that Wilhite has been using drugs for nearly 30 years. “She got a pandemic deal of no additional jail time, that won’t happen again,” he said. “This is a shot across the bow, either she gets help or she will spend more time behind bars.”

Feldman said Wilhite has been on a stable path in her life since this incident. She is planning to take care of her elderly father and also wants to be a good role model for her grandchildren.

