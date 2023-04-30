Daily Data: Sunday, April 30
Published 11:20 am Sunday, April 30, 2023
TRACK & FIELD
Don Lukens Invitational
At Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Girls Team Scores
East Kentwood 148, Portage Central 121, Lakeshore 81, Portage Northern 58, Battle Creek Lakeview 57, Loy Norrix 35, Three Rivers 35, Niles 34, Mattawan 19, Constantine 14, Schoolcraft 10.5, Lansing Everett 9, Benton Harbor 9, Lansing Sexton 4, Dowagiac 1
Individual Results
(Winner and local top 10 finisher)
100: 1. Adalyn Liang (PC) 12.23; 200: 1. Adalyn Liang (PN) 25.70; 400: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 59.72; 800: 1. Kaylee Sprague (L) 2:25.59; 1,600: 1. Kaylee Sprague (L) 5:33.25; 3,200: 1. Ana Dunfee (LN) 11:51.50; 100 hurdes: 1. Alana Bracey (EK) 15.59; 300 hurdles: 1. Alana Bracey (EK) 46.63; 400 relay: 1. Portage Northern 50.41, 10. Niles 55.39; 800 relay: 1. Potage Central 1:48.21, 6. Niles 2:01.40; 1,600 relay: 1. Portage Central 4:18.56; 3.200 relay: 1. East Kentwood 10:01.47; Shot put: 1. Kayla Harris (EK) 37-7, 3. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 32-9; Discus: 1. Kayla Harris (EK) 111-1.75, 6. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 92-11.75; High jump: 1. Raegan Magnus (BCL) 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Cassidy Brown (EK) 9-6, 6. Stella Hover (N) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Paige Lies (L) 16-4.75, 4. Anastasia Kopczynski (N) 15-3.5, 7. Tanaya Brown (N) 14-7.5, 8. Tesssa Deering (D) 14-7.5
Boys Team Scores
East Kentwood 123, Battle Creek Lakeview 115, Loy Norrix 75, Portage Northern 71, Constantine 56, Portage Central 53, Mattawan 50, Lakeshore 33, Battle Creek Central 33, Lansing Sexton 22, Niles 22, Three Rivers 6, Dowagiac 3, Schoolcraft 1
Individual Results
(Winner and local top 10 finisher)
100: 1. Cameron Daniels (BCC) 11.00, 3. Julian Means-Flewellen (N) 11.46; 200: 1. Cameron Daniels (BCC) 22.63, 8 Antwone Whitelow (N) 23.92, 9. Joshua Winchester-Jones (D) 24.12; 400: 1. Malachi Mosley (EK) 51.33, 8. Aydan Mccarey IN) 53.05; 800: 1. Sanuel Allen (LN) 1:57.65; 1,600: 1. Caleb Bost (BCL) 4:31.16, 6. Owen Saylor (D) 4:42.42; 3,200: 1. Owen Lawrence (EK) 9:40.38; 110 hurdles: 1. Joshua Hurt (EK) 14.44, 3. Aydan Mccarey (N) 16.12; 300 hurdles: 1. Davis Barr (BCC) 42.16; 400 relay: 1. Mattawan 43.85, 8. Niles 45.69; 800 relay: 1. East Kentwood 1:32.49, 6. Niles 1:35.37; 1,600 relay: 1. Battle Creek Lakeview 3:28.82; 3,200 relay: 1. Loy Norrix 8:09.33; Discus: 1. Andrew Berryhill (BCL) 60-0; Discus: 1. Andrew Berryhill (BCL) 152-2; High jump: 1. James Rocco (LN) 6-2, 3. Ethan Chambliss (N) 5-10; Pole Vault: 1. Jay Cammack (PN) 12-6; Long jump: 1. Davis Barr (BCL) 21-4
TENNIS
Brandywine Bobcat Invitational
At Niles
Team Scores
Brandywine 23, Kalamazoo Christian 9, Galesburg-Augusta 8
Flight Champions
Singles
- Jordan West (GA), 2. Mari Allen (BW), 3. Cortney Bates (BW), 4. Abagail Solloway (BW)
Doubles
- Chloe Sidenbender-Abbie Hubbard (BW), 2. Tressa Hullinger-Dani Holden (BW), 3. Isabelle Sosnoski-Sydney Olson (BW), 4. Ashlyn Kohler-Jaelyn Franks (BW)
SOCCER
BRANDYWINE 3, HARTFORD 2
At Niles
Halftime Score
Brandywine 2, Hartford 0
First Half
BW – Olivia Sosnoski
BW – Allison Fedore
Second half
H – N/A
BW – Emelyn Gonzalez
H – N/A
Shots on Goal
Hartford 9
Brandywine 13
Saves
Hartford 10
Brandywine 8
SOFTBALL
Jimtown Invitational
JIMTOWN 2, BRANDYWINE 1
Brandywine 000 000 1 – 1 x x
Jimtown 010 100 x – 2 x x
(Complete box score unavailable)
BRANDYWINE 11, ARGOS 7
Brandywine 104 402 – 11 8 0
Argos 000 412 – 7 2 0
Presley Gogley (W), Kadence Brumitt
2B: Macy Pellow (BW), Brumitt (BW), Chloe Parker (BW)
3B: Addison Anglin (BW)
Record: Brandywine 7-4
Holland Invitational
At Holland
NILES 9, GROSSE POINTE SOUTH 0
Grosse Pointe 000 000 0 – 0 5 3
Niles 430 200 x – 9 11 2
Morgan Clanton (W); V. Ostrowski (L)
2B: Kayla Kiggins (N)
GRAND HAVEN 9, NILES 0
Niles 000 000 0 – 0 6 4
Grand Haven 700 020 x – 9 11 0
- Frank (W); Oliva Johnson (L)
2B: S. Collins (GH), S. Franz (GH), K. Pahl (GH)
NILES 9, WAYLAND 8
Wayland 303 011 0 – 8 11 3
Niles 000 103 5 – 9 11 5
Haylea Wilken (W); H. Laker, M. Ludema (6), C. Miklusicak (L, 7)
Wilken (N), C Davison (N), A Johnson (N), R. Veltman (W)
3B: L. Wright (W), K. Morse (W)
HR: Kayla Kiggins (N)
Record: Niles 6-10
Lakeshore Invitational
At Stevensville
CHELSEA 14, EDWARDSBURG 0
Chelsea 145 31 – 14 19 0
Edwardsburg 000 00 – 0 2 0
- Underwood (W); Samantha Baker (L), Lani Hardin (4), Helfin (5)
2B: J. Duellette (C), M.McCaila (C), S. Clark (C)
CROWN POINT 4, EDWARDSBURG 3
Edwardsburg 100 000 2 – 3 5 0
Crown Point 101 200 x – 4 8 0
- Wentz (W); Emma Denison (L)
2B: J. Nichols (CP), S. Teghman (CP)
3B: E. Phillips (CP)
HR: Caitlin Tighe (ED)
LAKESHORE 8, EDWARDSBURG 4
Edwardsburg 030 01 – 4 7 4
Lakeshore 040 04 – 8 8 0
Destin (W); Samantha Baker (L)
2B: Averie Markel (ED), S Klaer (ED), Solloway (L), Vroon (L)
HR: Klaer (ED)
Record: Edwardsburg 8-5
MENDON 3, CASSOPOLIS 0
At Mendon
Mendon 011 100 0 – 3 5 1
Cassopolis 000 000 0 – 0 0 0
R Allen (W); Mackenzie Boyer (L)
2B: A Butler (M)