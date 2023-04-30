Daily Data: Sunday, April 30

Published 11:20 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Scott Novak

TRACK & FIELD

Don Lukens Invitational

At Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Girls Team Scores

East Kentwood 148, Portage Central 121, Lakeshore 81, Portage Northern 58, Battle Creek Lakeview 57, Loy Norrix 35, Three Rivers 35, Niles 34, Mattawan 19, Constantine 14, Schoolcraft 10.5, Lansing Everett 9, Benton Harbor 9, Lansing Sexton 4, Dowagiac 1

 

Individual Results

(Winner and local top 10 finisher)

100: 1. Adalyn Liang (PC) 12.23; 200: 1. Adalyn Liang (PN) 25.70; 400: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 59.72; 800: 1. Kaylee Sprague (L) 2:25.59; 1,600: 1. Kaylee Sprague (L) 5:33.25; 3,200: 1. Ana Dunfee (LN) 11:51.50; 100 hurdes: 1. Alana Bracey (EK) 15.59; 300 hurdles: 1. Alana Bracey (EK) 46.63; 400 relay: 1. Portage Northern 50.41, 10. Niles 55.39; 800 relay: 1. Potage Central 1:48.21, 6. Niles 2:01.40; 1,600 relay: 1. Portage Central 4:18.56; 3.200 relay: 1. East Kentwood 10:01.47; Shot put: 1. Kayla Harris (EK) 37-7, 3. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 32-9; Discus: 1. Kayla Harris (EK) 111-1.75, 6. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 92-11.75; High jump: 1. Raegan Magnus (BCL) 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Cassidy Brown (EK) 9-6, 6. Stella Hover (N) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Paige Lies (L) 16-4.75, 4. Anastasia Kopczynski (N) 15-3.5, 7. Tanaya Brown (N) 14-7.5, 8. Tesssa Deering (D) 14-7.5

 

Boys Team Scores

East Kentwood 123, Battle Creek Lakeview 115, Loy Norrix 75, Portage Northern 71, Constantine 56, Portage Central 53, Mattawan 50, Lakeshore 33, Battle Creek Central 33, Lansing Sexton 22, Niles 22, Three Rivers 6, Dowagiac 3, Schoolcraft 1

 

Individual Results

(Winner and local top 10 finisher)

100: 1. Cameron Daniels (BCC) 11.00, 3. Julian Means-Flewellen (N) 11.46; 200: 1. Cameron Daniels (BCC) 22.63, 8 Antwone Whitelow (N) 23.92, 9. Joshua Winchester-Jones (D) 24.12; 400: 1. Malachi Mosley (EK) 51.33, 8. Aydan Mccarey IN) 53.05; 800: 1. Sanuel Allen (LN) 1:57.65; 1,600: 1. Caleb Bost (BCL) 4:31.16, 6. Owen Saylor (D) 4:42.42; 3,200: 1. Owen Lawrence (EK) 9:40.38; 110 hurdles: 1. Joshua Hurt (EK) 14.44, 3. Aydan Mccarey (N) 16.12; 300 hurdles: 1. Davis Barr (BCC) 42.16; 400 relay: 1. Mattawan 43.85, 8. Niles 45.69; 800 relay: 1. East Kentwood 1:32.49, 6. Niles 1:35.37; 1,600 relay: 1. Battle Creek Lakeview 3:28.82; 3,200 relay: 1. Loy Norrix 8:09.33; Discus: 1. Andrew Berryhill (BCL) 60-0; Discus: 1. Andrew Berryhill (BCL) 152-2; High jump: 1. James Rocco (LN) 6-2, 3. Ethan Chambliss (N) 5-10; Pole Vault: 1. Jay Cammack (PN) 12-6; Long jump: 1. Davis Barr (BCL) 21-4

 

TENNIS

Brandywine Bobcat Invitational

At Niles

Team Scores

Brandywine 23, Kalamazoo Christian 9, Galesburg-Augusta 8

 

Flight Champions

Singles

  1. Jordan West (GA), 2. Mari Allen (BW), 3. Cortney Bates (BW), 4. Abagail Solloway (BW)

 

Doubles

  1. Chloe Sidenbender-Abbie Hubbard (BW), 2. Tressa Hullinger-Dani Holden (BW), 3. Isabelle Sosnoski-Sydney Olson (BW), 4. Ashlyn Kohler-Jaelyn Franks (BW)

 

SOCCER

BRANDYWINE 3, HARTFORD 2

At Niles

Halftime Score

Brandywine 2, Hartford 0

 

First Half

BW – Olivia Sosnoski

BW – Allison Fedore

 

Second half

H – N/A

BW – Emelyn Gonzalez

H – N/A

 

Shots on Goal

Hartford 9

Brandywine 13

 

Saves

Hartford 10

Brandywine 8

 

SOFTBALL

Jimtown Invitational

JIMTOWN 2, BRANDYWINE 1

Brandywine                000      000      1 – 1 x x

Jimtown                      010      100      x – 2 x x

(Complete box score unavailable)

 

BRANDYWINE 11, ARGOS 7

Brandywine              104      402 – 11 8 0

Argos                           000      412 – 7 2 0

Presley Gogley (W), Kadence Brumitt

2B: Macy Pellow (BW), Brumitt (BW), Chloe Parker (BW)

3B: Addison Anglin (BW)

Record: Brandywine 7-4

 

Holland Invitational

At Holland

NILES 9, GROSSE POINTE SOUTH 0

Grosse Pointe             000      000      0 – 0 5 3

Niles                              430      200      x – 9 11 2

Morgan Clanton (W); V. Ostrowski (L)

2B: Kayla Kiggins (N)

 

GRAND HAVEN 9, NILES 0

Niles                                000      000      0 – 0 6 4

Grand Haven               700      020      x – 9 11 0

  1. Frank (W); Oliva Johnson (L)

2B: S. Collins (GH), S. Franz (GH), K. Pahl (GH)

 

NILES 9, WAYLAND 8

Wayland                     303      011      0 – 8 11 3

Niles                            000      103      5 – 9 11 5

Haylea Wilken (W); H. Laker, M. Ludema (6), C. Miklusicak (L, 7)

Wilken (N), C Davison (N), A Johnson (N), R. Veltman (W)

3B: L. Wright (W), K. Morse (W)

HR: Kayla Kiggins (N)

Record: Niles 6-10

 

Lakeshore Invitational

At Stevensville

CHELSEA 14, EDWARDSBURG 0

Chelsea                            145      31 – 14 19 0

Edwardsburg               000      00 – 0 2 0

  1. Underwood (W); Samantha Baker (L), Lani Hardin (4), Helfin (5)

2B: J. Duellette (C), M.McCaila (C), S. Clark (C)

 

CROWN POINT 4, EDWARDSBURG 3

Edwardsburg               100      000      2 – 3 5 0

Crown Point                 101      200      x – 4 8 0

  1. Wentz (W); Emma Denison (L)

2B: J. Nichols (CP), S. Teghman (CP)

3B: E. Phillips (CP)

HR: Caitlin Tighe (ED)

 

LAKESHORE 8, EDWARDSBURG 4

Edwardsburg               030      01 – 4 7 4

Lakeshore                    040      04 – 8 8 0

Destin (W); Samantha Baker (L)

2B: Averie Markel (ED), S Klaer (ED), Solloway (L), Vroon (L)

HR: Klaer (ED)

Record: Edwardsburg 8-5

 

MENDON 3, CASSOPOLIS 0

At Mendon

Mendon                         011      100      0 – 3 5 1

Cassopolis                   000      000      0 – 0 0 0

R Allen (W); Mackenzie Boyer (L)

2B: A Butler (M)

More Sports

Roundup: Bobcats second at Bronson; Eddies 14th at Collins Memorial

Roundup: Pruett scores six goals in Bucks’ win; Eddies blank Shamrocks

Roundup: Track teams have mixed results at league meets

Brandywine splits league doubleheader with Buchanan

Print Article