Roundup: Track teams have mixed results at league meets Published 11:36 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

1 of 10

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Host Berrien Springs had no trouble sweeping Dowagiac and Brandywine in Lakeland Conference track last Wednesday.

The Shamrocks simply used their numbers advantage as well as their talent to defeat the Chieftains 114.5-21.5 and the Bobcats 116-20 in girl’s track. Dowagiac defeated Brandywine 80-37.

In boy’s track, Berrien Springs defeated Dowagiac 116.5-16.5 and Brandywine 117-19. Brandywine defeated Dowagiac 69.33-58.66.

Both of Brandywine’s wins in the girl’s events came in the 1,600-meters.

Aubree Murray won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:31,32. The Bobcats also won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:42.89. That unit also consisted of Allison Fedore, Sydney Olson, Miley Young and Karleigh Byrd.

Dowagiac’s win came in the 200-meters where Audrey Johnson ran a time of 27.92.

In the boy’s portion of the meet, Dowagiac’s Joshua Winchester-Jones won the 400-meters with a time of 53.95, while Owen Saylor won the 1,600-meters with a time of 4:40.78.

For Brandywine, Kevin Roberts won the pole vault with a height of 10-6. The Bobcats also won the 400-meter relay with a time of 46.34. That team consisted of Kaeden Warfield, Gavin Schoff, Roberts and Michael Palmer.

Cassopolis at Decatur

The Ranger girl’s track team swept White Pigeon and host Decatur, edging the Chiefs 62-60 and defeating the Raiders 64-47.

Quianna Murray, Ryley Bowsher, Ella Smith, and Alexis Millirans were all double winners. Atyanna Alford was a triple winner.

Murray swept the hurdle events with times of 19.06 and 54.44, respectively. Alford won the 200-meters with a time of 31.08.

Bowsher, Smith and Alford helped Cassopolis win the 400- and 800-meter relays. They were joined by Makayla Elliott in the 400-meters where they ran a time of 58.32, while Alessa Blancard joined them in the 800-meters where they ran a 2:01.72.

Millirans swept the shot put and discus with a throw of 31-3 and a toss of 83-3, respectively.

The Cassopolis boy’s track team split with White Pigeon and Decatur. The Chiefs defeated the Rangers 86-30, while Cassopolis defeated the Raiders 63-48.

Davion Goins was the only double winner for the Rangers as he won the high jump with a height of 6-feet and the long jump with a distance of 19-3.

Niles at Vicksburg

The Vikings were swept in a Wolverine Conference dual by the Bulldogs.

Vicksburg defeated Niles 86-47 in the girl’s portion of the meet and 97-39 in the boy’s portion.

Stella Hover was a triple winner, while Anastasia Kopczynski was a double winner, as was Ansley McIntosh, Kylie Conn and Victoria Densborn.

Kopczynski won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55.58 and was a member of the winning 400-meter relay team, which also consisted of Kylie Conn, Tanaya Brown and Izabel Hoskin.

McIntosh won the 800-meters with a time of 3:02.22. She was also a member of the winning 1,600-meter relay team along with Kylie Hinkle, Hover and Densborn. They ran a time of 5:29.92. Hover also won the pole vault with a height of 8-feet.

Niles’ other first-place finish came from Lizzy Coffee in the discus, which she won with a toss of 61-7.

Aydan Mccarey was a double winner as he captured the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.32 and the 400-meters with a time of 52.52.

Ethan Chambliss won the high jump with a height of 5-9, while Hunter Suddon won the long jump with a leap of 18-9.