Elkhart woman sentenced to probation for meth possession Published 3:30 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Elkhart woman was sentenced for possession of methamphetamines.

Julie Anne Luce, 44, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for two days served and $2,148 in fines and costs. She can keep the conviction off her record if she successfully completes her probation.

The incident occurred Oct. 17, 2022 in Edwardsburg when police stopped her when she was parked at a laundromat. She also has pending driving charges in Elkhart.

“I do have a concern with people starting to use meth as an adult,” Judge Herman said. “You did have a problem with opiates before. Nobody’s life every gets better with drugs ever … You’re not a bad person but you’ve made bad choices and you have to address them.”