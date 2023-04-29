Edwardsburg man gets prison time for meth possession Published 5:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg man with a history of drug use was sentenced to prison Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

David Allen Thomas, 46, of North Shore Drive in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to 23 months to 10 years in prison. He has credit for 111 days already served and must pay $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Oct. 26, 2022 in Edwardsburg. Police were called when Thomas entered his ex-girlfriend’s home and refused to leave. He refused to cooperate when police came and was handcuffed. Police found meth residue as well as a meth pipe when he was searched.

Thomas was on probation from an earlier possession of methamphetamines conviction at the time of the incident. He had his probation revoked and was given credit for 230 days already served for that earlier case.

“This is another of those head scratchers as to why an adult in his thirties would start using meth,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said.

Defense attorney Greg Feldman said his client is trying to turn his life around and has been working. Thomas said he’s trying to stay off drugs and get back on the straight and narrow.

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman reminded Thomas that he had been warned there would be stiffer penalties if he saw him back in court after the earlier meth possession conviction. “I have you the benefit of the doubt once and you continue to violate,” he said.

“You continue to use meth and harass your ex-girlfriend, your life is spiraling out of control,” the judge added. “… Now that the chickens are coming home to roost, you’re asking for leniency. The court has bent over backwards for you and you continue to violate and re-offend. It’s only at sentencing that you’re a foxhole convert, otherwise you do what you want.”