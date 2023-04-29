CARMI Design Group relocates to downtown Niles Published 8:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Niles — CARMI Design Group team members were joined by clients, family, friends and Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday for a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate the architectural firm’s new location at 210 E. Main St., in Niles.

CARMI Design Group Owner and Principal Architect, Tony Leininger, says his team is excited about their new location in downtown Niles and what it will mean for the company’s potential for growth.

“This week’s official grand opening event far exceeded anything we could have imagined,” Leininger said. “We are so appreciative of the family members, clients, consultants and community members who took time from their busy schedules to support us. We are excited about what the future holds for our architecture firm as we continue our focus of providing exceptional services for the city of Niles and surrounding area.”

CARMI Design Group recently celebrated its 33rd year of business serving clients across southwest Michigan and Indiana. After spending more than two decades in Edwardsburg, and adding multiple employees to his team, Leininger knew it was time for a change.

“When I opened the company in 1990 I was the only employee,” Leininger said. “Over the years we have had offices in Three Rivers, South Bend, and most recently Edwardsburg. Now, at seven full-time employees, we were in need of additional space.”

Leininger says the Main Street storefront in Niles provides ample space, and allows his team members to be more efficient and effective – thanks to additional private offices and conference rooms in their new location.

“Niles continues to be a vibrant community with many opportunities for development,” Leininger said. “The majority of our clients are located in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana, so we believe Niles is a perfect compass point for servicing Michiana businesses, school districts, and residents.”

Throughout the years, CARMI Design Group has remained dedicated to their business philosophy of “Developing the owner’s vision through Precise Architecture and Strong Partnerships.” Leininger, who also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Southwestern Michigan College, says he is excited about what the future holds.

“Looking back many years later on everything this firm has accomplished I feel blessed to have worked on so many amazing projects,” Leininger said. “All of us at CARMI Design Group look forward to becoming acquainted with the local commerce and government, as we continue to develop signature designs for our clients.”