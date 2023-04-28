Roundup: Dowagiac blanks Brandywine; Eddies blank Wildcats Published 9:36 am Friday, April 28, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Faith Green scored half of Dowagiac’s goals in the Chieftains’ 8-0 win over visiting Brandywine at the Dowagiac Middle School Wednesday night.

The win as Dowagiac’s first in Lakeland Conference action. The Chieftains head to Berrien Springs Wednesday to face the Shamrocks.

A Dowagiac win would keep the Chieftains alive in the championship chase. A Shamrock victory would give Berrien Springs the Lakeland Conference championship.

Green scored with 33 minutes left in the opening game to put Dowagiac on the scoreboard. She would add three more goals through the match.

Jessa Davis added a pair of goals for the Chieftains, while Alivia Bell and Abbey Dobberstein both scored goals.

“I was impressed how we move the ball tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We finally look like the team that I was hoping to see the season.”

Dowagiac finished with 25 shots on goal. Triana Lee recorded the shutout for Dowagiac in the goal.

Edwardsburg Soccer

Visiting Edwardsburg defeated Three Rivers 5-0 in a Wolverine Conference match Wednesday night.

The Eddies’ got a pair of goals from Vivian Tomas, while Madison Ahern had a goal and an assist.

Also scoring for Edwardsburg were Samantha Stewart and Jaida Gaideski. Ella Bailey, Kandance Reeves and Jenna Stowasser all had assists.