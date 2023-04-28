Cassopolis Village Manager honored by Municipal League Published 4:30 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A local municipal manager was recently recognized by the Michigan Municipal League for their leadership.

Cassopolis Village Manager Emilie LaGrow recently accepted a Special Tribute award from Governor Gretchen Whitmer at the 2023 Michigan Municipal League Capital Conference. Gov. Whitmer recognized LaGrow and Cassopolis for embodying the underdog spirit and true Michigan grit.

“It is both a great responsibility and great privilege to work in local government,” LaGrow said. “I am blessed to work with an amazing team of dedicated and passionate public servants and Council members at the Village Of Cassopolis, where the work we do, truly makes a difference in the lives of those around us. Governor Gretchen Whitmer in her MiSOTS23 described Michigan as having that underdog spirit, championship swagger, and grit – and we like to believe that we embody that right here in Cassopolis.”

LaGrow was presented with a Special Tribute and the coveted GRIT hat from the Governor at the Michigan Municipal League CapCon 2023 conference in Lansing for her work in Cassopolis and the village’s efforts to welcome Norsk Hydro into the new Midwest Energy & Communications SMART Park. Taking the time to include a special video tribute during this presentation, was CEO of Norsk Hydro, Hilde Merete Aasheim.

“We believe that every resident deserves to be proud of where they call home and we continue to be excited about the future of Cassopolis,” LaGrow said. “The Village of Cassopolis continues to prove every day, with every project and every collaboration, that we are small, rural and exceptional!”