Thomas “Tom” Overmyer Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

March 18, 1947-Nov. 22, 2022

Thomas David Overmyer, age 75, of Niles, Michigan passed away too soon on Nov. 22, 2022, after a brief bout with an aggressive cancer.

Tom was born on March 18, 1947, to Bruce Overmyer and Grace Reynolds in Ashland, Ohio. He was raised by his single father, and soon worked on many jobs with his father who was a steeplejack. Tom joined the Navy at age eighteen and was stationed on the SS Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Navy, Tom returned to Niles and worked for Clark Equipment, and National Standard.

In 1968, Tom met a young lady after following her in her car while he was riding his motorcycle. Three months later, Tom married the young lady, Sally Antus, on Dec. 31, 1968. They were married nearly fifty-four years.

Tom developed a love of flying as a young boy, when flying with his dad, who was a pilot. Tom became a pilot in 1973, and went on to earn licenses to fly private planes, planes via instrument only, and multi engine aircrafts, and be a aviation maintenance technician (A & P license). He really enjoyed being an instructor to others who wanted to become pilots. He also loved to take people flying in his four planes (Navion, Twin Beechcraft, Piper Comanche, and Piper Twin Cherokee).

Although Tom quit high school early to join the Navy (he later earned his GED) and little college experience, Tom was a brilliant engineer and could build almost anything, including his own home, without any formal training. Tom and Sally started their own business, TSO, Inc., which grew from their basement, to the garage, to a pole barn behind their house, and finally a factory in South Bend. At one point, they employed over thirty people.

They retired early and enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Alaska, Germany, Austria, New Zealand, Australia and Tasmania. For the past twelve years, they were snowbirds and lived in Ft. Myers, Florida during the winter months. After Tom sold his “big” planes, he became very involved in building and flying model airplanes. He built over 40 planes and enjoyed flying with other model airplane pilots in both Michigan and Florida.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sally; son, Brad; granddaughters, Tiffany Overmyer and Lauren Denomme; great granddaughter, Gia Walker; brother, Jerry; sisters Mary (Jeff) Chapman; and Linda (Dave) Denomme.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Jim.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., and a memorial service celebrating Tom’s amazing life at 11 a.m., at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., Niles, MI 49120.

Memories, photos, and condolences, may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.