Roundup: Eddies win pair; Bucks split non-league matches Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Visiting Edwardsburg got a pair of goals from Samantha Stewart, as well as a goal and two assists from Madison Ahern in its 6-3 non-conference soccer victory over Dowagiac Monday night.

The Eddies also were able to take advantage of a pair of own-goals by the Chieftains to pull out the victory.

Also scoring for Edwardsburg was Mali Szalai. Elise Brigham and Vivian Tomas were credited with assists.

The Chieftains got a pair of goals from Maggie Weller and a goal from Johanna McDonald.

Dowagiac goalkeeper Triana Lee was credited with 20 saves. The Chieftains had 10 shots on goal against the Eddies.

Constantine at Buchanan

Evyn Pruett scored all four goals as host Buchanan defeated Constantine 4-1 in non-conference soccer Monday night.

Sidney Smith had 17 saves in goal for the Bucks.

Michigan Lutheran at Buchanan

Jules Koehler and Natalie Ritter both scored a pair of goals as visiting Michigan Lutheran defeated Buchanan 5-1 in non-conference soccer Friday night.

Pruett had the lone Bucks’ goal. Smith had 20 saves.

Edwardsburg at Our Lady of the Lake

Stewart and Tomas both scored two goals as visiting Edwardsburg defeated Our Lady of the Lake 4-3 in a non-conference match Saturday.

Stewart also had an assist, while Alex Ferguson and Ahern also had assists.